Cattle scam: Anubrata's daughter summoned by CBI

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Anubrata Mondal's daughter, Sukanya Mondal, in connection with the investigation of cattle smuggling case.

The central agency sent a notice to Sukanya on Friday morning. She has also been asked to submit documents related to the properties registered in her name.

This apart, CBI on Friday interrogated the cook of Anubrata at the Bolpur camp office.

Apart from CBI, state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is also investigating cattle smuggling case.

Enamul Haque, who is the prime accused of the cattle smuggling case being investigated by the CBI, has also been found to be the prime accused in CID's case.

CID may interrogate Haque soon at Tihar jail, where he is lodged at present. On Friday, CID was allowed to interrogate Haque in connection with a case registered in Raghunathgunj in Murshidabad.

Meanwhile, arrest warrants have been issued against the three nephews of Haque. A week ago CID had conducted a search operation at the office of a private company styled as JHM Group, which belongs to the three nephews of Haque. Humayun Kabir, Jahangir Alam and Mehedi Hasan.