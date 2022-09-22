Cattle scam: Anubrata sent to judicial custody till October 29

kolkata: Anubrata Mondal was remanded to judicial custody till October 29 on Wednesday after he was produced at the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Asansol.

Mondal's lawyer on Wednesday appealed for his bail citing that the FIR named accused Satish Kumar, who is a BSF personnel, has already got bail after 32 days of his arrest.

It was also mentioned that several other accused persons, who are said to be close to Enamul Haque, have also got bail after they surrendered.

His lawyer Anirban Guha Thakurta further argued that Mondal's daughter was staying alone. Also nothing serious was found in the investigation as well. Opposing the bail, lawyer representing CBI argued that during the investigation several properties of Mondal were found, which are registered in some other peoples' name. He argued that Mondal may tamper evidence if he gets bail as he is very much influential.

After hearing, the Magistrate of Special CBI Court, Rajesh Chakraborty remanded Mondal to judicial custody till October 29 as the court will not be functioning due to Puja vacation. However, Mondal can be produced at the CJM Court on October 5 or October 19 if any situation crops up.