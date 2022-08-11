Cattle scam: Anubrata seeks 2 weeks' time to appear before CBI
KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has sought two weeks' time from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before the investigating officer in connection to the cattle smuggling case on Wednesday.
His lawyers went to the CBI office in Nizam Palace on Wednesday to submit a letter requesting CBI officials to allow time as Mondal is suffering from several ailments, including piles, and is unable to move.
Doctors have advised bed rest for his recovery, they said. Earlier Mondal was summoned by the CBI and was asked to appear on Monday morning at Nizam Palace for questioning in connection with the cattle smuggling case.
