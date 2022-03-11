Cattle scam: Anubrata moves HC to avoid arrest

kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Monday approached Calcutta High Court seeking protection in connection with the Cattle Smuggling case.



The hearing is expected on Friday. On March 8, the CBI had sent a notice to Mondal, Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president, directing him to appear in person at Nizam Palace on March 14.

This is the fourth time he has been summoned. On three previous occasions, he has avoided appearances citing electioneering and physical illness. He also approached the High Court to avoid arrest. Mondal was summoned after Enamul Haque, one of the prime accused in the cattle summgling case, had mentioned some names during cross examination.

He was last summoned on February this year. He did not appear and cited physical illness.

In August last year, the Calcutta High Court ordered CBI probe into grievous cases such as murder and rape in alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The court had also ordered the formation of a SIT to probe all other offences related to the alleged post-poll violence.