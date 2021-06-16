Cattle scam: Accused Vinay Mishra sends legal notice to Suvendu

Kolkata: Vinay Mishra, who is one of the accused persons in the alleged cattle smuggling case, has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly making false and malicious statements through a tweet.



The notice was issued on Monday and has been sent to Adhikari's address.

On June 11, Adhikari tweeted: "In year 2018 Vinay Mishra seems to be a citizen of VANUATU and renouncing Indian citizenship. In year 2020 the same person is made the General Secretary of TMC Youth wing. Drawing the kind attention of ECI, Does Indian law permit a foreigner to be a part of a political party?"

Mishra's lawyer Ayan Poddar on Monday sent a notice to Adhikari stating that the BJP leader has made false and malicious statements about his client.

Poddar mentioned that Mishra had left the country on September 16 in 2020, which is prior to the case registered against him.

Mishra had submitted resignation from the post of the West Bengal Pradesh Trinamool Youth Congress Committee on July 23, 2020.

Poddar further claimed that Mishra surrendered his passport on December 19, 2020 which was obtained on September 5, 2018.

He claimed that at the time of obtaining the passport, he had no citizenship of any other country.

Mishra through his lawyer claimed that the statement made by Adhikari is false and intentional to harm his reputation.

Adhikari has been asked to delete the tweet otherwise legal actions may be taken against him.