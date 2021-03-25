'Catch BJP supporters giving cash red-handed & get a job'

Bankura: In the high-octave poll battle, upping her ante against BJP's attempts to distribute money in Bengal to buy "votes", Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced of giving jobs, "as a gift", to anyone for catching the workers of the saffron camp distributing cash red-handed.



She also took a dig at the BJP for promising the seventh pay commission claiming it to be a "hoax" as they have taken away jobs of many government employees and also stopped provident fund and gratuity after forming government in Tripura.

"They are distributing money in cars bearing Government of India sticker. They are even offering money to people and to polling agents. Keep one thing in mind. It is not their money. It is yours. They have looted crores of money and now giving a peanut to bag votes. Where is the money of demonetisation? Where have they kept the money after selling out banks, railways, telecom, etc?," she asked.

"If some outsiders offer you Rs 500 or Rs 1000 in exchange for votes, don't be tempted. I won't advise you what to do with the cash but don't vote for them. It is ill-gotten money," she said.

"I would like to urge you all to keep a close watch in your respective locality. They are distributing money after sunset. If you can catch them distributing money, then you will get a job as a gift," Banerjee said while addressing a public rally at Onda in Bankura on Wednesday.

Banerjee on Wednesday also campaigned for her party's candidate from Bankura Assembly constituency and Bishnupur Assembly constituency for actor Sayantika Banerjee and Archita respectively.

While urging people to cast vote in favour of Sayantika, Banerjee said that BJP leaders come to Bengal only to ask for votes. "But we have Dev, Nusrat and Mimi as our MPs. Their work for the people is incomparable. They have worked round the clock for people at the time of Covid. Similarly, Sayantika is a very good candidate and would work by staying among the people," she said.

While speaking about Bishnupur, she said it is the second temple town in the state that has been declared as a heritage town after Nabadwip. At the same time, the state government has also taken steps to digitise 3000 antique manuscripts from Bishnupur itself.