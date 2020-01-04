CAT: Debarshi scores 100

Kolkata: Debarshi Chanda, who is presently pursuing Masters in Energy Studies at the School of Energy Studies in Jadavpur University has scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) the results of which were announced on Saturday. Debarshi is among the 10 candidates, all of whom are form technological and engineering backgrounds, to score 100 per cent in CAT this year.

Debarshi, however, does not want to go for an MBA degree. "I want to do Phd in Economics and contribute towards developing the economic condition of the country. The country's economy is presently in a bad state and I want to contribute in my own possible way in improving it," he said.

Debarshi has done his Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from Jadavpur University and had joined a private bank where he worked from 2018 to 2019, before seeking admission for his masters.

A student of Rahara Ramkrishna Mission , Debarshi has always had a good academic record.

A total of 21 candidates have scored 99.9 percentile of which 19 are from technological background.