Casteist slurs on professor: Student threatens suicide

Kolkata: The student of Bethune College who had allegedly attacked Jadavpur University associate professor Maroona Murmu on Facebook with casteist slurs has threatened to commit suicide by posting a video on her Facebook page.



The student had alleged that there has been a misinterpretation of her views on Facebook and many have referred to her and her mother as 'lunatic' that has made her feel extremely humiliated. "What I had meant to say was that students in the reserved category get much more advantage in pursuit of academics than general category students which was misunderstood," she said in her video post.

Murmu had written on her friend's Facebook wall that students' lives were being put to risk by holding examinations amidst the COVID-19 crisis following which the undergraduate student from the Bengali department of Bethune College, who is not known to the professor, responded by using words like 'incompetent' and 'worthless' ('jogyotaheen', 'opodartho') to describe her.

Academics expressed their solidarity with her

and unequivocally condemned the comments made by the student.