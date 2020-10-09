Cash worth over Rs 4L looted from petrol pump owner

Kolkata: A petrol pump in Kolkata Leather Complex area was robbed on Wednesday night by four miscreants. The whole operation was over within five minutes.



According to sources, on Wednesday night, at around 10:10 pm, the owner of the petrol pump was preparing to close the station and was counting the cash. All of a sudden, four miscreants in a car came to refuel. When the pump employees asked about the quantity, two of them went inside the owner's cabin and held him at gunpoint.

Later, they took away the money he was counting that was worth around Rs 4.5 lakh and fled in the same car. They even assaulted a petrol pump employee. During investigation, police went through the CCTV but failed to locate the registration number of the car as the footage was not prominent. Though the miscreants were seen clearly, their faces were covered with masks.

It is suspected that the miscreants were aware of the closing time and also had made a recce earlier as it is not possible to rob a petrol pump within five minutes. Police are trying to track the miscreants by scrutinising CCTV footage of the nearby stretch.