Cash-strapped 5 circus staff attempt suicide; bid foiled

KOLKATA: Five women in Park Street were saved by the police, while they were attempting suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a house on Sunday.



According to sources, the women were the employees of a circus. The owner of the circus lives at a house on Sandal Street. On Sunday afternoon, the women went to his house and claimed their dues. The five women claimed that since the lockdown they did not receive any money.

The owner of the circus claimed that due to lockdown he was facing financial crunch.

Recently, a staff of the circus heard that the owner is thinking about shutting the circus down.

When these women learnt the same, they went to his house. The women, who are from South 24-Parganas and Midnapore districts, met at the Alimuddin Street and from there they went to the owner's house.

When the owner told them that he is unable to clear their dues at present, the women reportedly went to a balcony and started screaming that they are going to commit suicide. Locals informed police.

Cops from Park Street police station arrived and assured the women to take necessary steps. After receiving assurance from the cops, the women backed off. Later, police discussed the matter with the circus owner and the women received their dues.