Cash haul case: Rs 5L seized from Jamtara Cong MLA's house

kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted a raid at the house of suspended Congress MLA of Jamtara, Irfan Ansari and seized Rs five lakh cash and a SUV on Tuesday evening.



CID officials had also questioned the MLA's family members as well. Meanwhile, the three suspended Congress MLAs of Jharkhand and two of their associates were produced at the Howrah District court with an appeal for police remand. After the hearing, the magistrate granted police remand for four more days. It may be mentioned that a few days ago CID had summoned a Guwahati based businessman Ashok Dhanuka in connection with the case. CID has come to know that Rs 49 lakh which was seized from the three Jharkhand MLAs was delivered to them under his instruction. When CID officials reached Dhanuka's residence on Sunday to serve a notice notice under 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the CrPC, they were allegedly obstructed by Assam Police. Later the CID team went to the local police station where they were informed about the same. After a while CID team were escorted to Dhanuka's residence by Assam Police where the notice was pasted on the wall of the house. It was also alleged that the Assam Police team was attached to the Bengal CID team to follow them wherever they went.Earlier CID teams were obstructed in Delhi and Assam a few days ago. A CID team had been to Delhi for a search operation at the house of one Sidharth Majumder whose involvement was found in the case. Also another CID team was allegedly obstructed while collecting CCTV footage of the Guwahati airport. Earlier, the Congress had alleged the BJP was trying to topple the JMM-led government in Jharkhand by offering Rs 10 crore to each MLA, and lodged a police complaint against its three legislators arrested Bengal's Howrah with a huge amount of cash.