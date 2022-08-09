Cash haul case: CID records statement of J'khand Cong MLA

KOLKATA: The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday recorded the statement of Jharkhand Congress MLA, Kumar Jaimangal in connection with the case of Rs 49 lakh cash seizure from three suspended Congress MLAs.

Jaimangal earlier had lodged a complaint in Jharkhand about an attempt being made to topple the Jharkhand government. While probing the case, CID officials have come to know about the incident and a few days ago sent a notice to Jaimangal asking him to appear at the Bhabani Bhaban on Monday for recording of statement.The three Jharkhand MLAs who were arrested with the cash from Panchla in Howrah have appealed for CBI probe in the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court. The hearing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Bail prayers of three MLAs are likely to be heard by Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.