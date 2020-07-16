Cases will rise with increased number of swab tests: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people not to panic as the number of COVID-19 cases is likely to go up in the next two months with more swab sample tests in the offing.



"We will further increase the swab sample tests and tracking. It will lead to a further spike in COVID-19 cases. But there is nothing to panic as it is quite normal that more cases will be reported when there are more number of tests. I will urge people to maintain physical distance and use masks when they come out of their houses," Banerjee said after holding a Cabinet meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday.

She slammed the Opposition parties for doing politics at this time of crisis without rendering support to the people.

Bengal registered 13,567 active cases with 1589 people testing positive and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours. At present, the number of tests per day has gone up to more than 11,000 and it would increase further while 749 people were released from hospitals on Wednesday.

Mentioning about the state's high population density compared to that of others including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister added: "Experts are saying that the number of COVID-19 cases will reach to its peak in the next two months. This comes when Kolkata is one of the highly populated and congested cities in the country. In such a situation, creating awareness among people besides taking necessary steps is the best way to fight the situation. We do not have any magic wand to improve the situation in Bengal overnight when the entire world is hit by the pandemic."

Banerjee also came down heavily on a section of the media for creating a negative impression about the state by highlighting stray incidents. "Media does not play such a role in any other state in the country. I believe in democracy and have no problem with running news channels or newspapers. But they must also play the right role at this time of crisis," she said after urging media houses not to create unnecessary panic and artificial crisis by telecasting news of unavailability of beds in hospitals or inadequacy of medicines, based on few stray incidents.

The Chief Minister directed the Additional Chief Secretary of Information and Cultural Affairs department, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, to talk to the media houses for "constructive suggestions".

Banerjee maintained that there are oximeters at every ward office and ASHA workers are carrying it during their visits to villages to check the oxygen level in one's body. She also requested authorities of housing complexes to install oximeters at their premises as more cases in Kolkata are taking place in the high-rises. She also mentioned engaging Covid warriors to work in 'safe houses' and assured them that they will not lose their jobs even after the pandemic is over.

Banerjee also directed not to "lobby" in terms of referring a patient to any hospital and also announced the introduction of a helpline number to get information of availability of beds in hospitals and laboratories for swab sample tests.