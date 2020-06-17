Cases surge in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Covid cases seems to be on the rise in South Dinajpur area, with 14 new Corona positive cases being detected lately the number of active covid-19 cases in the district has risen to 79 till Monday.



As soon as reports of these cases were received from Malda Medical College and Hospital, they were admitted to different designated hospitals in Balurghat by the local administration.

Of the 14 patients, 10 belong to Banshihari block, two from Balurghat block and one each from Tapan and Harirampur blocks. They were all migrant workers who recently returned from the other states after movement of migrants were allowed. Their family members were sent to quarantine centres. The concerned officials of the district health department have started identifying the direct and indirect contacts of the infected patients. A health source said they were all asymptomatic.

It may be mentioned that a state government employee who was posted at the collectorate office in Balurghat was tested covid-19 positive recently.