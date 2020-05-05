Cases reach 1,259 with 61 deaths

Kolkata: Giving a detailed information on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Bengal government on Monday has stated that till date 1,259 people tested positive while 908 of them are undergoing treatment at present and the disease claimed 61 lives so far.



Most importantly, 218 people recovered with the state government ensuring all arrangements for their treatment. This comes when the Mamata Banerjee government is ensuring a regular increase in number of tests getting conducted at 16 laboratories at present. Till now, 25,116 samples were tested including 2,201 in the past 24 hours.

In connection with tests in the state, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that initially lesser number of tests were conducted due to lack of laboratories. "But now it has been ramped up. Even 10 days ago, test per million was 109. Now it has gone up to 279."

He further stated that the process of reporting COVID-19 cases that was followed since beginning was bit critical. As a result some data had not be correlated. So it has been simplified and an error less

detailed report has been prepared ironing out all gaps by retrieving all data. Private hospitals have also been directed to provide real time data on COVID-19.

As per the data provided by the Chief Secretary, 11 people died due to COVID-19 and 61 people tested positive in the past 24 hours. The data revealed that per million death in the state is at present 1.47 while the per million positive cases is 13.98.

He further stated that from now onward all hospitals will be reporting only the COVID-19 deaths to the state Health department. No more the death cases related to the co-morbidity will be reported.

Meanwhile, an officer, who was posted at Park Street police station, tested positive. He fell ill after returning home at Khardah a few days ago.

He has been sent to Barasat Kadambagachi quarantine centre. Again, additional officer in-charge of Shakespeare

Sarani Police Station has been quarantined as his residential quarter is situated adjacent to that of Officer-in-Charge of Pragati Maidan police station, who tested positive earlier.

Giving a breakup of the containment zones in the state, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that at present there are 318 containment zones in KMC area, 81 in North 24-Parganas, 74 in Howrah, 1 in South 24-Parganas, 18 in Hooghly, 2 in Nadia, 9 in East Midnapore, 5 in West Midnapore, 1 in East Burdwan, 3 in malda, 1 in Jalpaiguri, 2 in darjeeling and one in Kalimpong. While there are no containment zones in remaining districts.

Health Secretary Vivek Kumar has stated that all arrangements have been made for screening of people returning from other states at the spot only where they are getting down from trains or buses and they are also provided with necessary guidelines and medicines.