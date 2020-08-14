Cases of dengue much less this year: Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: State Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said on Thursday that dengue cases in Kolkata and its adjoining areas has been much less this year as people have taken cleanliness seriously due to the pandemic situation. He flagged off three vehicles that will carry out dengue awareness and spray larvicide in different parts of the city.



"In pandemic situation people are mostly staying at home and are therefore keeping an eye by not letting water stagnation. Besides, as they are seldom venturing out of their residences the instances of indiscriminate throwing of earthen cups of tea or the shell of coconut in roadside where water accumulates and encourage breeding of dengue mosquitoes have been much less. Moreover, as many people are taking hydroxychloroquine for prevention of Corona it is also reducing the chance of a person getting affected with dengue," said Hakim.

A senior official of KMDA said the three vehicles will carry out awareness against dengue and spreading of larvicide, bleaching powder, in housing estates and markets in south Kolkata and north Kolkata and also in Chetla. KMDA has also constituted three quick response team which will act in case of emergency calls related to water or garbage accumulating .