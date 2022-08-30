Cases in N 24-Pgns cross 680-mark, massive cleanliness drive launched

KOLKATA: With dengue cases crossing 680 so far this year in the district, the North 24-Parganas district administration has begun 'cleanliness week' drive in various blocks and municipalities from Monday involving the school children and local clubs to reach out to the grass root level. The campaign will continue till September 4.



More than 5,080 dengue cases have been detected in the state so far this year with Kolkata, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, Jalpaiguri being the worst affected districts.

School children in various parts of the North 24-Parganas district will take part in rallies with placards and banners in their hands during the week to make people aware about the dengue situation in various pockets.

Health workers from the civic bodies will visit every household and urge people to ensure that there is no accumulated water in the house and also in surrounding areas. The main purpose behind observing a week-long 'cleanliness drive' is to check dengue infection through spreading awareness among people.

Dengue infection is high in Bidhannagar, Kamarhati, Panihati, South Dum Dum and various other pockets as well. Many dengue cases have also been reported from different blocks like Habra II, Barrackpore II.

According to the district administration, around 99 dengue cases were reported in the last year till August but this year the number has crossed 680. District Magistrate of North 24-Parganas Sharad Kumar Dwivedi recently held a meeting with the civic bodies and other stakeholders to chalk out a blueprint to combat dengue situation in some pockets.

Around 88 people have been infected with dengue in Salt Lake this month. In July, the number of infected cases stood at 20.

Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation has already started a door-to-door campaign. South Dum Dum Municipality on the other hand is erecting mikes in various strategic locations to spread awareness against dengue.

The state Health department had already urged various civic bodies to identify abandoned plots and remove the garbage so that they do not become the breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Various districts where the dengue cases have gone up in the past few weeks have been asked to ensure that there is no accumulated water after a downpour. The civic bodies where the infection rate is high have been directed to collect data from households.