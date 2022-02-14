Cases in Kolkata drop to 62 in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Single-day cases in Kolkata dropped to 62 on Sunday from 89 on Saturday. The figure stood at 131 on Friday.



After a month, single-day Covid cases in Kolkata had gone down below 100 in the beginning of last week.

Meanwhile, single-day Covid cases in Bengal further dropped to 512 on Sunday from what stood at 672 on Saturday.

The figure stood at 767 on Friday and 817 on Thursday.

Bengal has seen a little rise in the number of daily fatality on Sunday as the cases jumped to 27 from what stood at 25 on Saturday.

On Friday the figure stood at 27 and 26 on Thursday. In December last year daily fatalities remained below 10. The figure started rising up to the level of 30-37 in the past one month. Daily infection dropped but the number of daily fatalities is still higher.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,10,901 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,77,241 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

The Covid positivity rate on Sunday dropped to 1.42 per cent from what stood at 1.65 per cent on Saturday.

The figure stood at 1.73 per cent on Friday.

Around 83 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Sunday.

The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,321. Out of this, around 3,95,121 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 2 Covid deaths on Sunday while Kolkata has seen 12 deaths. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,385 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,38,750 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,615.

State registered the discharge rate at 98.33 per cent on Sunday. Around 35,944 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,37,63,645 sample tests.

The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 45:55 on Sunday.

There are around 203 dedicated hospitals in the state out of which 196 are government run hospitals.

The total number of earmarked beds in the state stands at 23,947. The occupancy of Covid beds stands at 0.94 per cent. There are around 200 safe homes in the state.