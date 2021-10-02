Cases drop to 708; at least 13 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: The number of fresh Covid cases dropped to 708 on Friday from what stood at 749. Active Covid cases on Friday remained at 7,571. As many as 694 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Friday.



The number of fatalities reported in the state stood at 13 on Friday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.32 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,69,778 so far.

Out of this, around 15,43,401 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,806 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.17 on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 1.79 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 percent.

Around 116 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 146. Darjeeling has seen 28 new cases, South 24-Parganas 58 and Hooghly 69 and Howrah 40. Bengal has so far carried out 1,81,85,322 Covid sample tests out of which around 39,661 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have seen 4 deaths each on Friday while Howrah and Bankura each have reported 2 deaths. Nadia has seen 1 Covid death on Friday.

Health department has so far addressed 22,14,329 general queries so far out of which 2,426 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,04,509 people so far out of which 1,227 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 535 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,38,579 till Friday.

Around 147 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 47:53. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Monday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in the country and the number of beds in safe homes 11,507.