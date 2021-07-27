Cases drop to 657, about 12 deaths reported in past 24 hrs

kolkata: The number of Covid infected cases substantially dropped to 657 on Monday from what stood at 806 on Sunday. The daily infection had dropped to 666 on Monday last week then it again started rising. The infection had been fluctuating for the past couple of days.



The total tally of infected people on Monday has reached 15,24,296. Out of this, as many as 14,94,645 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 875 people were discharged from different hospitals on Monday after they recovered. The recovery rate has reached 98.05 percent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent for the past few days.

The number of single day fatalities jumped to 12 on Monday from 9 on Sunday. As many as 18,085 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The number of active cases on Monday has gone down to 11,566 on Monday from 11,796 on Sunday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 2.04 on Monday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 4.11. Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Monday. North 24-Parganas has seen 3 deaths while Hooghly has seen 1 death. Bankura has registered 1 death, Nadia 1, Malda 1, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 2. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 84 fresh cases on Monday while Kolkata has seen 46. South 24-Parganas has seen 33 new Covid cases, Hooghly 41 and Howrah 38. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far remained at 4,968 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,558 people so far.

Around 661 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,02,161 till Monday. Health department has so far addressed 20,46,248 general queries so far out of which 2,817 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,621 people on Monday and around 8,15,846 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date. Around 203 dedicated hospitals have been operating in the state currently out of which 196 are government owned.