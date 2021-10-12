Cases drop to 606; about 597 discharged in a day

kolkata: Bengal has seen a substantial drop in single-day Covid cases as the figure gone down to 606 on Monday from 760 on Sunday.



State registered around 7,649 active Covid cases on Monday.

As many as 597 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Monday.

The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.32 percent on Monday.

Around 9 people died of Covid in the state in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,76,943 so far. Out of this, around 15,50,380 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Around 18,914 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.99 percent on Monday from what remained at 3.19 on Sunday.

The positivity rate remained at 2.32 percent on Monday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

Around 109 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Monday while in Kolkata the number was registered at 145.

South 24-Parganas has seen 42 new cases, Hooghly 34 and Howrah 48, Darjeeling 17, Nadia 43, Jalpaiguri 20. Bengal has so far carried out 1,85,33,477 Covid sample tests out of which around 26,118 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly each have seen 1 Covid death on Monday while North 24 Parganas has registered 2 deaths, Nadia 3, Darjeeling 1.

Health department has so far addressed 22,38,552 general queries so far out of which 2,417 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,16,326 people so far out of which 1,210 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 539 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,43,945 till Monday.

Around 149 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 62:38.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.

As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Sunday.

There are 200 safe homes in the state and the number of beds in safe homes is 11,507.