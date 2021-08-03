Cases drop to 575 in past 24 hours

kolkata: Single-day Covid infections in Bengal dropped to 575 on Monday compared to Sunday's figure of 701. Around 15,29,295 people have so far been infected with the virus out of which 15,00,331 have already been released from different hospitals. As many as 734 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday.



The number of single-day fatalities on Monday stood at 12. As many as 18,161 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The active Covid cases stood at 10,803 on Monday. The recovery rate has reached 98.11 percent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent for the past few days. Bengal has so far carried out 1,58,07,306 Covid sample tests out of which around 33,215 tests were done in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.73 on Monday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.83.

In the past 24 hours, around 61 new cases were reported from Kolkata while North 24-Parganas has seen 89 new cases. This is the highest daily infection by any district. Darjeeling has seen 49 fresh cases on Monday while Coochbehar reported 36 new cases and Jalpaiguri 22. Hooghly has seen 40 new cases, South 24-Parganas 28 and Howrah 25.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas registered 1 Covid death each on Monday while South 24-Parganas has seen 2. Hooghly has seen 1 death while East Burdwan has registered 1. Nadia has seen 3 deaths, Jalpaiguri 2 and Kalimpong 1. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,975 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,569 people so far.

Around 601 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,06,528 till Monday.

Health department has so far addressed 20,65,808 general queries so far out of which 2,700 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,503 people on Monday and around 8,26,916 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.

Around 203 dedicated hospitals have been operating in the state currently out of which 196 are government owned. The number of earmarked beds stands at 23,947 on Monday.