Cases drop to 31; positivity rate stands at 0.56%

KOLKATA: The number of daily Covid infected cases dropped to 31 on Monday from what stood at 35 on Sunday. State registered 32 fresh cases on Saturday.



It may be mentioned here that the number of Covid cases has been fluctuating in the state between 20-50 for the past couple of months. The Covid positivity rate in Bengal went up to 0.56 per cent on Monday from what stood at 0.35 per cent on Sunday. On Saturday the figure stood at 0.25 per cent. The figure had gone up with 0.67 percent registered last Tuesday. Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of six weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,544. State has so far registered 20,19,124 infected cases till Monday. As many as 2,52,43,472 samples have been examined so far across the state. No Covid death occurred on Monday as well. Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid.

Around 354 people are currently in home isolation while only 23 are in hospitals. State on Monday administered around 4,161 doses of Covid vaccine. Around 72,432,435 first doses have been cumulatively administered so far in the state while 62,534,711 second doses have been applied.