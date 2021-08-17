Cases dip to 502; at least nine fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: The number of daily Covid infected cases dropped to 502 on Monday from what stood at 673 on Sunday.



Number of daily caseload remains much higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas and Darjeeling. According to the health bulletin on Monday, as many as 74 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 62. Darjeeling has seen 47 new cases and South 24-Parganas 44. Coochbehar has reported 30 new cases, Hooghly 30 new cases and Howrah 25.

Single-day Covid fatality stood at 9 on Monday. Around 18,312 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The recovery rate remains at 98.17 per cent while the fatality rate was registered at 1.19 percent on Thursday. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,39,065 out of which around 15,10,921 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far.

As many as 691 people were discharged from different hospitals on Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.92 on Monday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.58.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,64,13,281 Covid sample tests out of which around 26,124 tests were done in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen no Covid death on Monday while Kolkata has seen 1 and South 24-Parganas 2. Hooghly and Howrah each have reported 2 deaths on Monday. Darjeeling and Kalimpong registered 1 death each.Health department has so far addressed 21,02,182 general queries so far out of which 2,501 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,46,622 people so far out of which 1,313 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 516 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,14,579 till Monday.

Around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been still functional in the state out of 196 are run by the government. There are around 23,947 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,861 ICU/HDU beds.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 21 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. No new confirmed mucormycosis cases suspected cases were reported on Monday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 87 in the state. The total number of suspected cases stood 204 in the state so far.