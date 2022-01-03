Cases climb to 6,153 in a day; Omicron tally at 18

kolkata Single-day Covid cases jumped up to 6,153 on Sunday while on Saturday the state had registered 4,512 cases.



The state had registered 3,451 cases on Friday and 2,128 new cases on Thursday and 1,089 on Wednesday.

No new Omicron cases were however reported in the state on Sunday. Two more travelers were found Omicron positive from Petrapole border on Saturday.

Active Omicron cases stand at 18. Bengal has been witnessing a whopping spike in daily Covid cases for the last few days.

Active Covid cases in the state jumped by 3,738 on Sunday and the total number of active cases on Sunday stood at 17,038. Kolkata has seen a huge rise in daily cases by 3,194 on Sunday.

The total number of the infected cases in the city stood at 3,43,359 out of which 3,29,567 patients have been released from the hospitals so far.

North 24-Parganas has seen 994 new cases. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,38,773 infected cases till Sunday out of which 3,31,091 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 280 new cases on Sunday, Hooghly 218, Howrah 595, Darjeeling 34, Nadia 102.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,49,150 on Sunday out of which 16,12,331 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Sunday went up to 15.93 percent from 12.02 percent on Saturday. The figure stood at 8.46 on Friday and 5.47 on Thursday.

The number of Covid fatalities however dropped to 8 on Sunday from 9 on Saturday. The total death toll has gone up to 19,781. Around 38,633 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,14,68,047 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 67:33 on Sunday.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,17,658 people so far out of which 1,377 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 419 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,67,693 on Sunday.