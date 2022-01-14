Cartoonist Narayan Debnath conferred Padma Shri

KOLKATA: Renowned cartoonist Narayan Debnath was conferred Padma Shri Award at Belle Vue Clinic at 4 pm on Thursday through Arup Ray, MLA, and B P Gopalika, IAS, Additional Chief Principal Secretary, West Bengal.

The 97-year-old is now on ventibipap support. He was admitted to the clinic on December 24, owing to acute weakness, followed by low haemoglobin.

The state government has taken up the responsibility of treatment of Debnath and a special team of doctors is regularly monitoring the health condition of the cartoonist.

He had won Sahitya Akademi award in 2013. He is the creator of the popular Bengali comic strips of Handa Bhonda (1962), Batul The Great (1965) and Nonte Phonte (1969).