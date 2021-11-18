Carry out campaign to urge people to take 2nd jab: CM directs Health dept

KOLKATA: The state Health department will carry out a massive campaign requesting people to take the second dose of vaccination, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.



Banerjee was holding the administrative review meeting at Barasat, the district headquarters of North 24-Parganas.

NS Nigam, health secretary, informed the gathering that around 8.59 crore people have been vaccinated in Bengal so far. The wastage was less as eleven people had been vaccinated from 1 ampoule against the normal practice of 10 people per ampoule.

Congratulating the para medical staff, the Chief Minister said: "I salute the Covid warriors. They have managed the Covid pandemic with great efficiency risking their lives."

Banerjee said many people do not know about the second dose of vaccine and drives should be conducted to bring them to the vaccination centres. "The autos fitted with public address systems should be deployed to inform the people. Ensure that the persons who make the announcement are clearly audible."

Banerjee said a study needs to be conducted on the flies of malaria in and around Kolkata. "There was a time when the cases of Malaria had gone down in Kolkata. It is going up again. A survey should be carried out by the Health department," she said.

Banerjee maintained that people should be made aware about the dos and don'ts that need to be followed to avoid malaria and dengue. She urged the municipalities to conduct anti-larvae drives seriously.

During the administrative meeting, it came up that there was no gynecologist at Amdanga hospital. Banerjee took up the issue and within an hour the matter was resolved and a doctor joined the hospital. Banerjee thanked the state Finance department for taking the decision quickly.

Bengal has administered around 4,50,137 doses on Wednesday taking the total doses administered in the state to 8,59,31,426 till Wednesday.