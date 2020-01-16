Carpool driver's licence cancelled for talking on phone while driving

Kolkata: The state Transport department has cancelled the driving licence of a carpool driver for talking over phone while driving a vehicle carrying children. The step was taken after state Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari spotted the driver talking over phone while driving the vehicle loaded with school children on Monday.



Indranath Talukdar, the pool car driver's driving licence was cancelled for talking over mobile phone near Fort William while driving a vehicle carrying school children, said officials.

"The Enforcement Wing of the Transport Directorate has cancelled his Driving Licence," said state Transport Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam.

In Kolkata, it is for the first time that a carpool driver's licence was cancelled for talking over phone. According to Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, whoever drives a vehicle in a manner that is dangerous to the public shall be held liable for such act of recklessness. This apart, Motor Vehicle Rules bans several uses of phones while driving, including talking on a handheld, hands-free and bluetooth devices, messaging, taking photos, playing games, making videos or listening music while driving.

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has been implemented in the country since September 1, 2019. This new act has increased fine for many offences to curb road accidents.