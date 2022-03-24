Cargo vessel set to sail for B'desh capsizes

kolkata: A vessel that was poised to sail from Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD), Kolkata to Chittagong Port, Bangladesh on Friday suddenly capsized on Thursday morning.

According to a statement released by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust, the vessel M/v Marine Trust I finished her work at 9 am on Thursday morning with 165 containers having 3089 MT gross weight of cargo and containers. It suddenly capsized within 15 mins at 10:40 hrs.

MMD (Mercantile Marine Department under DG Shipping) is conducting enquiry into the incident.

As seen from the berth level, 18 of the 20 feet containers went directly into the water and 10 of the 40 feet containers floated on the water surface, which is secured by tying ropes. "All possible measures are being undertaken to control the situation," official said.