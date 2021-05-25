Cargo operations to remain shut from today

KOLKATA: Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust will close down all cargo operations for two days from May 25 in view of the impending cyclone Yaas. Cargo handling operations will close down from 2 pm on Tuesday. The shipping operation was closed down from Monday late afternoon itself after two vessels left for Haldia. It will resume only when the cyclone subsides.



"All vessels from all anchorages have been moved out. Ships inside impounded docks have been secured properly with additional mooring ropes wherever necessary. All port vessels are being taken inside impounded docks," Vinit Kumar, Chairman of SMP, Kolkata said.

The SMP Port presently has 25 ships, including 12 commercial ones inside Kolkata and Netaji Subhas Dock. The Haldia Port has around 14 ships, including 8 commercial ones inside the dock.

Kumar said two days of non- operation will lead to a loss of about Rs 9 crore for SMP but saving life and equipment should be given top priority. "All cranes, Bascule Bridge, Swing Bridge, equipment etc are being secured. All barges have been instructed to be in the impounded docks or creeks or upstream of Howrah Bridge," added Kumar.

SMP has procured 8 satellite phones to ensure uninterrupted connectivity. Several teams with diesel operated saw, ladder, pump etc have been kept on standby for immediate action in case of any emergency situation.

The SMP authorities have also taken additional measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation for ferrying patients. Three ambulances in Kolkata and four in Haldia will be deployed. Adequate number of oxygen cylinders, medicines etc have been kept at two hospitals at Kolkata and Haldia.

Presently, there are 50 COVID-19 patients at the Port hospital at Majerhat while 20-25 are in home isolation with mild symptoms.