Career counselling for students in virtual mode

Kolkata: West Bengal Minorities' Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC) is all set to conduct virtual career counselling session on Friday. "WBMDFC are conducting career counselling for students from 6 pm to 8 pm on September 18. It is open to all. For participation, students should check WBMDFC official website (www.wbmdfc.org)," said Md Naqui, general manager of

WBMDFC. The counselling session will have comprehensive information on career choices, entrance examinations for different colleges, universities, vocational institutes and scholarships. For any type of queries related with the career counselling session, students can also call

Toll Free No. 18001202130 or WhatsApp (7439685785). The career counseling, having the topic 'Choosing the Right Career', will be held over Zoom and recording will be posted on WBMDFC Facebook page and YouTube.

WBMDFC has relentlessly been working towards the upliftment of minorities by executing various schemes of loans and scholarships.