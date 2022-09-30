Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation training to be given to about 10K

KOLKATA: The Cardiological Society of India (CSI) has taken up an awareness drive on the occasion of World Heart Day to make people aware about the imminent danger of Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD).

The CSI will impart training on the basic principles of Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in metro cities including Kolkata.

A total of nine crore Indians will be targeted through a digital campaign and physical kiosks in educational institutions, shopping malls, housing societies, police stations, post offices etc as well as virtual web-based modules. CSI will be conducting training designed as "Hands on CPR Training" to 10,000 people from four metro cities ~ Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi.

The annual incidence of Sudden Cardiac Death is around 53 cases per one lakh population, and roughly accounts for 5.6 per cent of total deaths in India. The fact that economically productive younger people are predominantly victims of SCD is also a matter of grave concern. The main reason for SCD is an underlying myocardial infarction or heart attack. Experts pointed out that there will be an explosion in the number of people in our country succumbing to SCD.