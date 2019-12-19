Card skimming menace reaches Siliguri ATM
Darjeeling: A skimming device was recovered from an ATM machine in Siliguri on Thursday, paving way for panic among people. The Siliguri police aided by the Cyber Crime police have started probing the incident, which occurred at an ATM near the Champasari market in Siliguri.
A customer had visited the ATM on Thursday morning to withdraw cash. He noticed something unusual at the card inserting slot and immediately informed the police.
Police from the Pradhan Nagar police station and anti-cyber crime police station in Siliguri along with the bank officials arrived at the spot and locked down the ATM. A skimming device was recovered from the machine, which was then taken to the anti cyber crime police station. Police are also scrutinising CCTV footages.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Anti-CAA protesters gather at India Gate20 Dec 2019 12:45 PM GMT
Pinaka missile test-fired off Odisha coast20 Dec 2019 12:27 PM GMT
Earthquake In Delhi And Nearby Areas, Tremors Felt For...20 Dec 2019 12:15 PM GMT
Onida launches Fire TV Edition on Amazon India20 Dec 2019 12:10 PM GMT
BJP thought Indians peace-loving, imposed one agenda after...20 Dec 2019 12:07 PM GMT