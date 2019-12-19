Card skimming menace reaches Siliguri ATM

Darjeeling: A skimming device was recovered from an ATM machine in Siliguri on Thursday, paving way for panic among people. The Siliguri police aided by the Cyber Crime police have started probing the incident, which occurred at an ATM near the Champasari market in Siliguri.



A customer had visited the ATM on Thursday morning to withdraw cash. He noticed something unusual at the card inserting slot and immediately informed the police.

Police from the Pradhan Nagar police station and anti-cyber crime police station in Siliguri along with the bank officials arrived at the spot and locked down the ATM. A skimming device was recovered from the machine, which was then taken to the anti cyber crime police station. Police are also scrutinising CCTV footages.