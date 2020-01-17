Card cloning racket: 2 members of Gaya gang nabbed from Sealdah station

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested from Sealdah railway station on Thursday evening by personnel of bank fraud section of Kolkata Police, for allegedly duping several people by cloning their ATM cum debit cards. It is suspected that the accused persons are part of the 'Gaya gang' which has already duped a huge number of people in Bengal.



According to sources, police had earlier arrested several Romanian nationals and thought that they were the only people connected with the ATM frauds. However, several complaints have been registered in many police station under the Kolkata Police jurisdiction where either elderly persons or persons unfamiliar with ATM operations were cheated.

During the investigation, police obtained some CCTV footages where two persons were seen entering ATM kiosks while the complainant was inside. A few minutes later when the complainants used to leave the place, the suspect used to enter the debit card details of the unsuspecting victim at the ATM kiosk and withdraw the money.

After collecting the CCTV footages police was able to get some pictures of the suspects. Police have circulated the pictures among its sources in order to get some a tip-off. On Thursday a source of police informed that the duo was going to Sealdah railway station. Soon after a police team rushed to Sealdah railway station and intercepted the two accused identified as Mudassar Khan and Irfanuddin, both residents of Gaya in Bihar.

During interrogation, the duo confessed that they had hoodwinked several people by offering help inside the ATM kiosks and copied the details of the ATM cards using their skimming device. They also used to keep an eye on the keypad of the ATM when the person used to enter the PIN. Later the fraudsters used to install the copied details into blank cards and withdrew money from ATMs.

During a search of their belongings police found 38 cloned cards, one skimming device and a laptop and seized them. The police came to know that they had come to Sealdah railway station in order to board the Darjeeling Mail.