Carcasses of one leopard, 3 Gaurs found in two separate incidents

darjeeling: In two separate incidents, the carcass of a leopard and three Gaurs were recovered from the Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday. Workers of the Dayna Tea Estate in the Banarhat block of Jalpaiguri spotted the carcass of a leopard in an irrigation drain in Section 3 of the tea estate.



The Forest department was notified. Subasish Rai, Ranger of the Binnaguri squad stated that the carcass is of an adult male leopard. "It must have died two or three days ago as maggots can be seen in the carcass. We have sent the carcass for post mortem to the Gorumara Natural Observation Center," added Rai.

In another incident, the carcass of 3 Gaurs, also known as Indian Bison were recovered from a social forest under the Khuttimari beat adjacent to Section 4 of the Haldibari Tea Estate in the Banarhat block of Jalpaiguri district.

Forest personnel stated that workers had spotted the carcass of the female Gaur and two male calves on Wednesday afternoon.

The carcasses have been sent for post mortem. "They could have been struck by lightning. However the exact cause can be ascertained only after we get the post mortem report" stated a forest official.