Carcass of elephant recovered in Jalpaiguri

DARJEELING: The carcass of an adult tusker was recovered from Jalpaiguri on Thursday.



The incident occurred in Sholdanga village in the Belakoba Range in Jalpaiguri.

On Thursday morning villagers spotted the carcass of the elephant in the village. The forest department was notified immediately.

Forest personnel recovered the carcass and sent it for post mortem. Local feel that the elephant could have fallen sick and died.

"The elephant had consumed jack fruits from many houses of the locality.

This tusker used to frequent the region including Bodagunj, Sipaipara, Sholdanaga and surrounding villages. It had destroyed many houses in the areas along with agricultural fields.

"The carcass is of an adult elephant. Prima facie it seems the elephant died a natural death. However it can be ascertained only

after post mortem is conducted" stated Lila Rai, Ranger.