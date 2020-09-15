Carcass of elephant found

Kolkata: The carcass of a full-grown male elephant was found at Jhitka beat of Lalgarh range beside a paddy field in West Midnapore on Monday morning.

"Our veterinary doctors are conducting post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death," said a senior official of the Forest department. The state Forest department is concerned over the deaths of elephants with 17 jumbo deaths recorded since January. Seven of these deaths have been attributed to electrocution. "This electrocution of elephant is a new trend and we will soon hold meeting with the state Power department for establishing a coordination to prevent such deaths. The department will also co ordinate with the state police in this regard," said the official.

It is learnt that the state Chief Wildlife Warden Vinod Kumar Yadav has already discussed the matter with Additional Chief Secretary of Power department Suresh Kumar who has promised stern action and extend all possible support to the department. Coordinating committee meeting in North Bengal will be held soon.