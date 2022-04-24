Car catches fire near Curzon Park, none hurt

Kolkata: A moving car caught fire in front of Curzon Park on Saturday.



It is learnt that the car was moving from Esplanade to Curzon park when the flames started coming out from the car at 1 pm.

According to fire department sources, a fire tender was pressed into action to douse the fire.

According to police sources, the owner-cum-driver of the car named Gourab Gupta (32) was present at the time

of the incident.

No other occupant was present in the car. Gupta did not get hurt in the incident. The private car was completely gutted. The incident occured under the Hare Street Police Station and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.