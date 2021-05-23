Can't live without Didi: Sonali Guha wants to rejoin TMC

Kolkata: Sonali Guha, former Trinamool Congress MLA and Deputy Speaker in West Bengal Assembly, who had joined the BJP shortly before the Assembly elections tendered unconditional apology to Mamata Banerjee and expressed her willingness to come back to the party.



With a heavy heart, Guha tweeted to Banerjee on Saturday requesting her to forgive her. She said her decision to join the BJP was hurriedly taken.

"The way a fish cannot stay out of the water, I will not be able to live without you, Didi. I seek your forgiveness and if you don't forgive me, I won't be able to live. Please allow me to come back and spend the rest of my life in your affection," she wrote in Bengali.

Guha, a four-time MLA, was among the slew of Trinamool leaders who switched over to the BJP ahead of the assembly elections.

She was dropped from the TMC's candidates' list this time, following which she left the party after an emotional outburst on TV channels and joined the BJP.

She did not fight the elections but had said that she would work for strengthening the BJP's organisation.

Guha said she felt "unwanted" in the BJP.

"My decision to join the BJP was a wrong one and I can feel that today.

"I did not bother to tell

the BJP about leaving that party. I always felt unwanted there. They tried to use me and asked me to badmouth Mamata-di. I could not do that," she said.