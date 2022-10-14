Can't continue stir at Gandhi Statue: Cal HC

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday did not permit job-seekers from South 24-Parganas, who had passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014, to continue with their protest under the Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road.



Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya refused the job-seekers from South 24-Parganas to continue their protest at the venue. Around 50 protesters had approached the court seeking permission to continue the sit-in stir for another two months. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on September 6 had directed the protesters to seek permission from Kolkata Police to continue the demonstration. Following this, the protesters had applied on September 8 and permission was given on September 13. They had sat for the protest from September 16 to September 20. The permission expired on September 21.