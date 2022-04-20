Can't bar students from attending schools even if fees due: HC

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered that students could not be barred from entering the school even if their fees are outstanding. The school authority will not be able to close the school in the name of law and order situation if conflict arises.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Indraprasanna Mukherjee and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, rejected the April 9 notice of GD Birla Centre For Education mentioning that that the school authorities are forced to close down the school for the safety and protection of the students and the teachers till further notice.