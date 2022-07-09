Canning TMC leaders' murder: Few detained

KOLKATA: After interrogating several people, police have detained a few persons in connection with the three Trinamool Congress leaders' murder at Canning in South 24-Parganas.



An FIR has been registered against six people, who are still absconding.

On Friday, the autopsy surgeon opined that Swapan Majhi, member of the Gopalpur panchayat in Canning, was shot twice.

After shooting, the accused persons hacked the deceased to rip off his head. Among the other two, Bhutnath Pramanik was also shot while he was running after witnessing Majhi's death. Another Trinamool Congress leader Jhantu Halder was chased by the miscreants and hacked to death.

Meanwhile, on Friday forensic experts visited the murder spot and collected samples for examination.

Though police conducted raids at possible hideouts of prime accused Rafikul, they failed to trace him. Sources informed that the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Baruipur Police District is conducting raids at multiple locations in search of the accused persons.

After getting the primary opinion of the autopsy examination, cops are assuming that Rafikul had some personal grudge on Majhi and the murder was committed to take revenge. Though the case was not transferred, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the murder spot on Friday during the visit of the forensic experts.