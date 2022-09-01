Candle light vigil held on 3rd Bowbazar Metro disaster anniv

KOLKATA: A candle light vigil was organised in the city on Wednesday to observe the third anniversary of Bowbazar Metro disaster at the crossing of Durga Pituri Lane-BB Ganguly Street crossing. The Durga Pituri Lane and Syakra Para Lane area of Bowbazar witnessed Metro rail work-related disaster on August 31, 2019 and on May 11, 2022.

Twenty-three persons, all residents of the cave-in zone, died during the period. One minute's silence was observed at the meeting, where family members of the deceased were present. The meeting was organised by a citizen's forum, 'Metro-hit Residents' Association, Bowbazar.' "The affected residents are yet to be safely rehabilitated, while the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited authorities have apparently adopted a step-motherly attitude," they said.