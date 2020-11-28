Candidates who qualified in 2014 TET can apply for hiring process: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed that candidates who have qualified the 2014 TET can apply for the recruitment process by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).



While hearing the writ petitions filed by the candidates, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya said: "If the 2014 TET qualified candidates could not do the online verification or scrutiny of their testimonials for ascertainment of their training qualification, then they should do it manually."

The WBBPE notification was issued a few days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the state government would soon initiate the teacher recruitment process to fill a total of 16,500 vacancies of TET-qualified teachers. The portal for online application was open on the website www.wbbpe.org on Wednesday (November 25). It will continue till December 1.

The WBBPE has also uploaded the guidelines of National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) in connection with recruitment of TET qualified teachers for the benefit of the candidates.

In 2018, the Calcutta High Court had directed the WBBPE to grant full marks to the petitioner examinees, who had given correct answers as per an expert committee report for 7 questions for teachers' recruitment test. The court had also said the numbers for the 7 questions will be added to the results of the petitioners, who had moved the court alleging irregularities in the

answers given for these by the board.

Nearly, 200 examinees had moved the high court claiming that the answers that the board had said were correct for the 7 questions out of the options given were wrong