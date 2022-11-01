'Candidates to be informed about marks'

KOLKATA: Following the order of Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Tuesday held a meeting with the lawyers of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates, who had passed TET in 2014 and 2017.



The Board after the meeting said that it would be able to inform about the marks obtained by the candidates in 2014 and 2017 TET, however, it will not be possible to issue two certificates.

The petitioner's lawyers came to the office of the primary education board in Karunamoyee, as advised by the court.

The candidates, who had passed TET 2014 and 2017, had approached the Calcutta High Court with regards to the same issues. According to the lawyer representing the litigants, the primary education board has said that they are looking into the issues raised by the petitioner. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday morning had ordered a meeting between the board president Goutam Pal and the lawyer of the litigants on the same day. The complainants have sought the certificate as the deadline for application to TET 2022 application approaches. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for next Thursday.