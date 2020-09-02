Candidates appear for JEE exam maintaining all norms

Kolkata: The first day of JEE (Main) examination in the state passed off peacefully with the state government making special transport arrangements for smooth commute of the examiners. The eleven examination centres across the state as well as the one in Salt Lake Sector V had arrangements of thermal gun for checking body temperature and sanitiser as per safety protocols of COVID -19.



The examinees were all wearing masks and were also offered face shields while entering the examination hall situated at a private company in Salt Lake Sector V. There was monitoring at important points inside the venue to ensure that physical distancing norms was maintained.

There was mixed reactions among the examinees regarding the schedule of the examination.

"The examinations need to be held sometime; now, before or after as it involves the career of so many students. If proper protocol is followed at the venue, I have no objection to examination," said Aditya Shil, an examinee.

"Who can guarantee that cases will not be on the rise later?" questioned another examinee Sayantan Saha.

"Covid is now at its peak. The examinations could have been held a month later," said Aloke Das, another

candidate.

Though candidates were supposed to reach the venue at 8.30 am, a few candidates who were slightly late were allowed entry considering the fact that

train services have not started as yet.

Among the candidates who appeared at the Salt Lake venue Rupak Saha deserves special mention. Saha had travelled all the way from Ghatal in West Midnapore in motorbike to appear for the examination. Ghatal is inundated due to heavy rainfall and transport services are irregular. Rupak's father who accompanied his son is a daily wage earner.

"We started our journey at 3 am in the morning and braved the heavy rainfall to reach the examination venue by 8 am," said Ashok Saha, Rupak's

father.

The examination was held in two shifts – the first half was from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 to 6 pm.

The examination will continue till September 6. As per directions of National Testing Agency that conducts the JEE (Main), there were two seats' gap between two candidates appearing for their examination in their respective

venues.

This year NTA has arranged 12 shifts for conducting the examination taking into account the Covid scenario.

The examination was held in nine shifts last year.