Cancellation of jobs: Not getting salary despite stay, teachers tell SC

KOLKATA: After the Supreme Court issued an interim stay on Calcutta High Court's decision on cancelling jobs of 269 primary teachers, the petitioners approached the SC stating that their salaries had not been resumed despite the apex court's order.



They have approached the Division Bench of the Supreme Court requesting for a speedy hearing of the case.

The petitioners filed a complaint that they have not been allowed to join their service. They alleged that

they had not been receiving any salary.

The Supreme Court had granted an interim stay on the Calcutta HC order on the cancellation of 269 primary teachers' jobs, who had secured a position despite allegedly failing in the written test. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had cancelled the jobs of these primary teachers in connection with the recruitment corruption case.

The judgement was upheld by the Division Bench of the High Court.

The 269 primary teachers had then approached the apex court regarding the issue.