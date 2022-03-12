'Can forensic audit of CCTV cameras used in Contai polls be done by independent agency?'

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to apprise the Court whether forensic audit of CCTV cameras used during the recently-concluded Contai Municipality elections can be conducted by it through some independent agency.



Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava remarked, "Can you get it done in your supervision by some independent agency?" Accordingly, a short adjournment was sought by the counsel for the ECI to come back before the Court with instructions in this regard.

The Court further underscored that the State Election Commission must in the meantime take all possible measures to preserve the relevant CCTV footage and other records and keep them in safe custody in order to prevent any instance of tampering. Senior advocate Jayanta Mitra, appearing for the SEC, deposed that the SEC had no objection to the conduct of such an exercise and that every step should be taken to ensure transparency and conduct of free and fair elections. Earlier, the Court rejected BJP's plea seeking a stay on the counting of votes polled in the Contai Municipal Corporation elections.