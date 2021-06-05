'Can file plaint via email if unable to return home'

KOLKATA: A five-Judges Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered that any person in state may lodge a complaint by sending an e-mail to the State Legal Services Authority if he or she is being prevented from returning to his or her home on account of post poll violence.

The order has been passed by a Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice IP Mukerji, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Subrata Talukdar.

The Court further ordered that a composite complaint may be filed by lawyers appearing in the matter, on behalf of such people, if they do not have access to technology or cannot read or write