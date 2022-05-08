'Camps to be held in each ward to fast-track mutation'

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim announced on Saturday that camps will be organised in all the wards in the city for fast-tracking the process of mutation.

"We have been receiving complaints of delay related with mutation of land and assessment of property. Now we will hold camps through out the year for accepting application of mutation along with document. This will fast-track the entire process," Hakim said.

He added that the process will be similar to that of Duare Sarkar programme initiated by the state government.

The target is to bring down time for mutation within 30 days which usually takes 60 days now.